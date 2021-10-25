ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A social media post has prompted Ritenour High School to dismiss for the day.
Monday morning the school district was notified of a post on social media that was a possible threat to the high school. Following the alleged threat, the school district issued a letter to parents in which they stated they were taking the threat seriously and fully cooperating with police.
After the threat was received, a student at the school popped a bag of chips that made a loud popping noise that startled students who were "already on edge" because of the social media post, according the district. As a result, some students ran from the building and someone called police reporting an "active shooter" on campus, which was not accurate, school officials said.
Around noon, school officials announced the school would dismiss for the day. They also said the student involved in the cafeteria incident will be disciplined.
