CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On Thursday morning, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office received a threat towards several of their law enforcement agencies and offices, authorities say.
After the threat was received, a lockdown and closure was issued at the Crawford County offices and courts.
Steelville Schools were also on lockdown at the request of the sheriff's office as a precaution due to being located near the courthouse, but have not received any threats at this time.
The threat is under investigation, and News 4 will update the story with new information.
