AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A South County high school is currently on lockdown after an early morning threat was received, the district said.
Just before 8 a.m., someone called in a threat to Affton High School Tuesday, prompting a lockdown. All students and employees are safe, but St. Louis County Police were called to the school grounds to investigate.
