ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Strong winds overnight have left more than 10,000 people in the bi-state area without power Sunday morning, according to Ameren.
Ameren said more than 11,000 of its customers were impacted by the winds in a tweet before 8 a.m. The company also warned people of downed power lines.
High winds have impacted more than 11,000 customers. If you see a downed power line, please stay far away and report it or your outage by calling 800.552.7583. You can also get updates at https://t.co/jb3WZPFKuA. We appreciate your patience as we work safely to restore power. pic.twitter.com/QNLgfwd8Sh— Ameren Missouri (@AmerenMissouri) February 24, 2019
The number of customers without power was more than 15,000 in the bi-state area around 7 a.m.
If you see a downed power line, call 800-552-7583. You can also visit Ameren's power outage center to report power outages and to see the current outage map.
News 4 will update this story when more information comes in.
