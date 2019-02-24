ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Strong winds overnight have left more than 10,000 people in the bi-state area without power Sunday morning, according to Ameren. 

Ameren said more than 11,000 of its customers were impacted by the winds in a tweet before 8 a.m. The company also warned people of downed power lines.

The number of customers without power was more than 15,000 in the bi-state area around 7 a.m.

Police guarding downed line

A downed power line in North St. Louis County is being guarded by police. More than 220 customers have reported power outages in the area.

If you see a downed power line, call 800-552-7583. You can also visit Ameren's power outage center to report power outages and to see the current outage map.

News 4 will update this story when more information comes in. 

