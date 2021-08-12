ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people in the St. Louis region are without power as severe storms move through the area.

As of 8:40 p.m., over 99,000 people were without power, according to Ameren.

Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and damaging winds to the area. The Warrenton Fire Protection District had crews at Daniel Boone Elementary after a roof collapsed and caused damage to the school and houses in the area.

