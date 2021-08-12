ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people in the St. Louis region are without power as severe storms move through the area.
As of 8:40 p.m., over 99,000 people were without power, according to Ameren.
Severe thunderstorms brought heavy rains and damaging winds to the area. The Warrenton Fire Protection District had crews at Daniel Boone Elementary after a roof collapsed and caused damage to the school and houses in the area.
Download our KMOV App to get the latest on weather.
Weather Discussion: Today is the last day of intense heat, tomorrow will be humid still but not as hot due to cloud cover and a chance of rain and storms. Storms are also likely sometime between this evening and 6:00 AM Friday. However, the uncertainty continues on pinning down specific timing. Be prepared though for a chance of storms this evening and overnight that could produce heavy rain and damaging winds. Check back for updates and you can always get the latest radar update on the News4 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.