ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people in south St. Louis are without power Thursday.
The outage began at 3:30 p.m. and as of 5 p.m., over 3,000 residents in the Princeton Heights neighborhood are out power.
Ameren Missouri does not have a cause for the outage. Their crews have arrived in the area to fix the outage. Check the outage map here.
