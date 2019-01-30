ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands are without power in South County Wednesday morning.

According to the Ameren outage map, almost 5,000 people are without power near Fenton. Ameren estimates the power to be restored in the area around 8:15 a.m.

As of 6:20 a.m., Ameren reported 5,730 people without power in Missouri and 4,309 customers without power in Illinois.

News 4's Justin Andrews stopped by a ZX Express in Fenton where a cashier and friend were bundled in blankets.

