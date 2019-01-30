ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands are without power in South County Wednesday morning.
According to the Ameren outage map, almost 5,000 people are without power near Fenton. Ameren estimates the power to be restored in the area around 8:15 a.m.
As of 6:20 a.m., Ameren reported 5,730 people without power in Missouri and 4,309 customers without power in Illinois.
News 4's Justin Andrews stopped by a ZX Express in Fenton where a cashier and friend were bundled in blankets.
Cashier and her friend bundled up in blankets inside the ZX Express in Fenton. Today they’re supposed to get shipments, she’s not sure if that’ll happen. @AmerenMissouri says 4,000+ without power. No word on cause or time when power will be restored. @KMOV #ColdSnap #Wx pic.twitter.com/CLPunLrQja— Justin Andrews (@Justin_EAndrews) January 30, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.