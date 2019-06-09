Power Outage Generic

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people are without power in Midtown.

According to Ameren Missouri, 2,442 customers are without power.

The cause of the outage is not determined at this time.

Circus Flora's performance for Sunday night was cancelled. The group tweeted those who bought tickets should call MetroTix at 314-534-1111.

Check the outage map here.

