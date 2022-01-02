ALTON (KMOV.com) -- More than 20,000 people in the Alton area were without power for several hours Sunday, according to an Ameren outage map.
The Alton Police Department said in a Facebook post that the outage was affecting all of Alton, Godfrey and potentially all the way to Hamel.
The Cottage Hills Fire Protection District said its firehouse would act as a warming center for anyone who needed it until power was back on. Ameren says an equipment problem at a substation caused the outage and power was restored to residents from another source.
Around 8:30 p.m., about 2,000 residents were still without power. Around 8:45 p.m., that number was under 100.
