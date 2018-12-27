ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ameren reported thousands of power outages across Missouri and Illinois as high winds moved through the News 4 viewing area Thursday afternoon.
As of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Ameren says over 4,000 customers are without power in Missouri and almost 2,000 are without power in Illinois.
Ameren confirms all outages are directly related to the strong winds. Wind gusts have been reported as high as 50 miles per hour.
To view the Ameren outage map, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.