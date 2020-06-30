ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Ameren Illinois and Missouri are reporting thousands of power outages as of Tuesday morning.
As of 5 a.m., there were about 4,100 customers in the dark in Missouri. In Illinois, around 1,200 people were without power.
It is unknown when power will be restored on both sides of the river. Click here for updates from Ameren.
The power outages follow overnight storms. The rain and storm chances will continue throughout Tuesday. Click here for an updated forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.