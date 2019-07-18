ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands of Ameren customers are waking up without power after storms moved across the St. Louis area Wednesday night.
According to Ameren, more than 14,000 customers in St. Louis County, more than 3,000 in St. Charles County and more than 1,800 in Jefferson County did not have power at one point.
There were fewer outages in the Metro East and St. Louis City.
Early Thursday morning, Ameren told News 4 3,000 customers were still without power in north St. Louis County. Power to some of those customers might not be restored until Thursday evening, according to Ameren.
To check Ameren outages, click here.
The storms also caused damage. News 4 received a report of a tree that went down in the 5900 block of Pershing just north of Forest Park.
