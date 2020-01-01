COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Thousands of people waited in line outside the only dispensary in the St. Louis metro area where marijuana can now legally be purchased.
Ahead of its 7 a.m. New Year’s Day opening, hundreds of people were seen outside HCI Alternatives, soon to be called Illinois Supply & Provisions, in Collinsville. Signs on the interstate ahead of the Collinsville exit cautioned drivers to be aware that congestion could impact their drive through the area.
[Read: What you need to know about recreational marijuana legalization in Illinois]
The parking lot of the dispensary was packed with people and cars were seen lining the street outside looking for a place to park.
Earlier in the week, a spokesman for the business told News 4 buyers will need to bring their patience when they first open because long waits were expected.
The lines wrapped around the dispensary. Some people had to wait up to five hours.
Security guards were on hand and the dispensary said there no issues to kick off the opening.
The dispensary had to start turning people away because of the length of the line. Legally they must stop selling products at 9 p.m.
On the dispensary's menu you can see the prices for each product, starting at $25 for edibles, $65 for flower. The higher the TLC in the product, the higher the taxes.
Illinois residents can purchase 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product and 5 grams of cannabis concentrate. Non-Illinois residents can purchase half of that, although bringing it into Missouri is illegal.
Ahead of the New Year’s Day legalization, police told News 4 their biggest concern was the potential increase in impaired driving. Officers said users should treat cannabis just like they would alcohol.
[Read: Police warn marijuana buyers about rules]
"You can't have open alcohol in the car you cannot be using cannabis in the car. It cannot be accessible in the vehicle either. It's literally for in your home and your private consumption,” said St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
Last year, Illinois became the 11th state in the nation to legalize recreational cannabis.
Anyone planning to visit to dispensary will need to bring an ID proving they are 21 or older along with cash or a debit card.
