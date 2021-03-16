ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two mass vaccine events are scheduled in the St. Louis area this week. Missouri moved to Phase 1B Tier 3 on Monday, March 15. This tier includes more essential workers like teachers and grocery workers.

Thursday, March 18 at the St. Charles Family Arena: The event will be drive thru from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here.

The county anticipates administering 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The event is by appointment only.

Saturday, March 20 at the North County Recreational Center: The walk-thru event will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. You must sign up through the county health's website here. You can also call and register at 314-615-2660.