ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Powerful storms went through the St. Louis area, knocking down trees and wires.
In Missouri and Illinois, tens of thousands are without power. According to Ameren’s Power Outage map, about 25,000 people are without power in Missouri while over 2,000 people are in the dark in Illinois as of 9 p.m. Saturday.
News 4 viewers reported hail pummeling their home and cars late Friday night. The strong winds also caused a church steeple to fall in downtown St. Louis. Police have blocked off the eastbound Interstate 64 exit to 6th Street due to low wires.
To get an updated status on when power will be restored in your area, click here.
