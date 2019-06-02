ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Sunday marked a big day for the Down Syndrome Association of greater St. Louis with thousands showing up to "Step Up For Down Syndrome."
The event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year and raises awareness for the third copy of the 21st chromosome, which signifies Down Syndrome.
The day's events included a first ever 5k, a walk and plenty family-fun activities.
"One in every 691 babies is born with Down Syndrome is the most commonly occurring genetic condition,” an event spokesperson said. “So we want to raise awareness about the amazing lives people with Down Syndrome live and what better way than to invite the community and family and friends together to celebrate."
Organizers said the event makes up a third of the money they will use this year to support people with Down Syndrome and their families.
