ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The pandemic halted many events in the last year but Saturday night, the Moonlight Ramble made its return to the streets of St. Louis.
Roughly 3,000 riders took off Saturday from The Grove. The organizer of the event said this particular event is not just special because it's the first one they've been able to host since the pandemic started, it's also the first one that starts and ends at the Grove.
“Our numbers are pretty much in line with what they were in 2019 so it’s an outdoor event, it’s safe and families ... this is one of their summer traditions so we’re very pleased to be able to bring this back to the folks in St. Louis, the cyclists, the cycling community," Matt Helbig said.
Riders of all ages took part in either the 8 mile short course or the 14 mile one, which run through Tower Grove, Midtown and the new City Foundry.
“I don’t do a lot of group rides but this is one I don’t miss," Dan Hurst said. He's been doing this ride since 1989. "It’s so unusual to do it at night and have the streets blocked and it’s fun.”
