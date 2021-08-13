4Warn Forecast: Scattered Rain & Thunderstorms Today Weather Discussion: Expect some scattered showers and storms today that will slide south in the evening. Also, the heat wave is over as it will be cooler Friday, though still very humid. But the humidity drops off Saturday and the weekend looks great. Friday: Low High 87. Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of a shower or storm. It will still be humid but not nearly as hot. Saturday: Low 68/High 86. Mostly sunny, cooler & less humid. Sunday: Low 64/High 84. Sunny skies. Monday: Low 66/High 84. Partly cloudy. Tuesday: Low 68/High 86. 30% chance for storms. Wednesday: Low 70/High 89. 20% chance of storms. Thursday: Low 71/High 90. 20% chance of storms.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people in the St. Louis region are waking up without power Friday after severe storms rolled through the area.

Severe thunderstorms Thursday brought heavy rains and damaging winds to the area, knocking power lines down and causing power outages. At its worst, more than 103,000 customers on both sides of the river were without power at some point Thursday. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday, around 35,000 Ameren Missouri and about 600 Ameren Illinois customers were without power.

Ameren crews were out looking at a “large number of broken utility poles” overnight. They want to remind residents that a downed power line could still be live so be careful when walking outside.

Ameren Missouri told News 4 they are bringing in resources from the Midwest to help restore power. They are hoping to have majority of the power restored Friday but are still assessing the extent of the storm damage.

Ameren Illinois activated an Emergency Operations Center to coordinate power restoration.

Ameren officials said St. Louis County has seen the most damage in the area and had the most power outages.

The Warrenton Fire Protection District had crews at Daniel Boone Elementary after a roof collapsed and caused damage to the school and houses in the area. No one was injured.

Download our KMOV App to get the latest on weather.