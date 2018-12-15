ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- All across the United States Saturday, wreaths are being hung on tombstones in cemeteries as part of Wreaths Across America. Many of these wreaths are being placed in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery as a thank you to.
There are approximately 170,000 tombstones Jefferson Barracks. The goal is to make sure every single headstone has a wreath.
But Wreaths Across America needs volunteers and donations to provide these wreaths.
The Wreaths Across America ceremony begins at Jefferson Barracks at 11 a.m. Saturday.
This ceremony will be to honor and remember the country's fallen soldiers, sailors and airmen by saying each veterans name out loud as the wreath is laid.
Each wreath costs 15 dollars to sponsor. Anyone looking to donate can sponsor as many wreaths as they would like. Volunteers can also come out to the cemetery to help lay the wreaths at each headstone.
Anyone who donates can also sponsor a wreath in honor of a specific veteran or a specific headstone to make the experience more personal.
For more information on Wreaths Across America, visit the organization’s website.
