Thousands of wreaths adorn headstones at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers unloaded thousands of wreaths at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery Saturday morning. It is part of a somber holiday tradition known as Wreaths Across America.
Volunteers lay the wreaths on service members' graves. Family members often sponsor some of the wreaths for their loved ones but strangers step up to sponsor many as well.
22,000 wreaths were donated to Jefferson Barracks this year. On Saturday, more than 150,000 wreaths were placed at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, the largest military cemetery in the country.
Its one of thousands of cemeteries taking part in National Wreaths Across America Day, a tradition that's lasted for nearly 30 years.
