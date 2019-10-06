ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of advocates for a cure for type 1 diabetes turned out for an annual walk on Sunday in St. Louis.
Decked out in a tutu and surrounded by an army of supporters in similar costumes, Izzy Scheibel took the stage to sing the National Anthem ahead of this year's JRDF walk.
"It was amazing. I found out this week and I was overjoyed. It was so fun," said Scheibel.
The 13-year-old was just nine when she was diagnosed with type one diabetes (T1D).
"I'm a dancer so it impacted my life so much. I have to sit out of class sometimes to take care of my blood sugar," said Scheibel.
Type 1 diabetes can develop in both children and adults, but it is not related to diet or lifestyle. Type 1 is an autoimmune disease. It cannot be prevented and there is no cure.
While this year's walk raised more than a half a million dollars for research, it is also an educational event, and opportunity for newly diagnosed families to meet others learning to live with T1D.
"They know other people care and they are learning about the technology and devices," said John Kurowski, president of board of directors for the St. Louis chapter of JRDF.
"I hope there will someday be a cure so I can go to college and have fun and not have to think about it," said Scheibel.
KMOV's Russell Kinsaul emcee’ d Sunday’s annual walk for JRDF.
A big & enthusiast crowd is walking the streets of downtown St. Louis for the @JDRF One Walk 2019 to raise $ to find a cure for #T1D. #TypeNone @KMOV pic.twitter.com/PYMn81jl2o— Russell Kinsaul (@russellkinsaul) October 6, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.