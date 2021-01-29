ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds opens as a mass vaccination site Monday, St. Clair County leaders are anticipating thousands of vaccines coming their way.
Monday, they'll begin vaccinating about 500 people, 75 years or older, by appointment only.
"We have about 9,000 people who are 75 and older, so dependent upon vaccine, it'll take us a couple weeks to get through the 75 and older. We'll then go to the 65 and older population," Mark Kern explained.
Kern, St. Clair County Board Chairman, said after the elderly population has been vaccinated, they'll start the rest of 1B.
That includes, first responders, teachers, and mail carriers to name a few.
"I think it's great, I had not heard it. I know there are a lot of people who are really anxious to get it, so I'm happy," Denise said.
Denise, a Belleville native, said getting the COVID-19 vaccine has been on her mind.
She said having a vaccination site in the center of the Metro East, makes it easy.
"It'll be convenient. I know the hospital is already doing it, St. Elizabeth's, which isn't very far away," Denise explained.
County leaders tell said all the local hospitals are receiving vaccines in addition to the Belle-Clair site.
If you rely on public transportation and fall into the 1B phase, you'll be covered too.
County leaders say there will be shuttles at Metrolink to coordinate with your appointment time.
"The most caring way that we can find to get needles in arms and make this happen in a fast, easy fashion for people so we can get immunity in this community," Kern said.
Again, if you show up to Belle-Clair Fairgrounds without an appointment, you will be denied.
To sign up for vaccine notifications in St. Clair County click here.
To learn more about vaccination phases, click here.
