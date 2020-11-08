ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jennifer Alrashdi’s son is a senior at Holt High School in Wentzville and he has only spent a few days in-person learning thanks to potential exposure to COVID-19.
“I get a call to come get my son, someone in his class has tested positive for COVID so I had to come get him. He said there were 50-60 kids sitting in the small gym waiting to be picked up,” explained Alrashdi.
That was two weeks ago. On Monday, his mandatory quarantine will be over and he’ll return to in-person learning, but his mom worries for how long.
“That’s my biggest fear is that he’ll last a day and he’ll get quarantined again,” she said.
Last week, Holt High School canceled the remainder of the varsity football season due to COVID-19 exposure.
As of November 6, 1839 students in the Wentzville school district are home due to potential exposure to the virus. Officials said 116 of those students have actually tested positive. A total of 55 employees tested positive, about 11% of staff, and 293 employees are currently quarantined.
Last week the district tweeted out an appreciation to teachers working hard during this tough time.
“Shout out to every staff member across the district who is pitching in and covering in classrooms today due to the large number of staff who are out due to COVID,” the district said in a tweet.
But Wentzville isn’t alone, at Fort Zumwalt, 136 staff members are quarantined with 20 testing positive. Officials said 1,019 of the Fort Zumwalt School District’s students are at home due to exposure, 27 have tested positive.
A school board member said they are casting a wide net to be extra safe.
The St. Charles County Health Department latest data shows 66 percent of everyone in the county currently exposed to COVID-19 can be traced back to school. But when you take a look at the confirmed positive cases, that number drops to 34%of cases were traced back to exposure at school.
Just 9%of cases in St. Charles County are between the ages of 14-19 and less than 2% are between the ages 11-13.
Wentzville School District plans to hold a special school board meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. to talk about the current case numbers.
