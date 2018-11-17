ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of St. Louis families have their Thanksgiving shopping finished thanks to hundreds of volunteers joining the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation in handing out turkeys Saturday.
"We look at our lives, our lives are pretty good. But there are other people's lives might not be as good as ours. So we try to make them better," said Johnson.
One of the drop off locations was the Clinton Peabody Housing Complex, where Johnson grew up.
"This is my foundation, everything I've learned, to work hard to do things to better my life, came out of here, so I'll always be indebted here," said Johnson. "I thank God for putting me in that situation because it made me the person I am today."
Other city and county leaders including St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, City of St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner also helped with the giveaway. Firefighters and high school athletes also helped hand out food. Families who received it were grateful for the holiday help.
"I'm happy now. This is my first year doing this and, I'm very happy and thank you so much," said a woman who received the Thanksgiving meal. She explained that she has been in the hospital with her new son who has a respiratory virus and the turkey delivery will take away the stress of putting together a Thanksgiving meal.
Volunteers planned to give away 3,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving food bags Saturday.
This is the 26th year the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation has spearheaded the event.
