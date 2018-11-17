Demetrius Johnson and volunteers

Demetrius Johnson and a number of volunteers helped deliver Thanksgiving turkeys to St. Louis families.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of St. Louis families have their Thanksgiving shopping finished thanks to hundreds of volunteers joining the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation in handing out turkeys Saturday.

"We look at our lives, our lives are pretty good. But there are other people's lives might not be as good as ours. So we try to make them better," said Johnson.

One of the drop off locations was the Clinton Peabody Housing Complex, where Johnson grew up.

+2 
Turkeys on the truck

Thanksgiving turkeys were unloaded from a truck by volunteers. They then delivered the turkeys to different homes in the neighborhood.

"This is my foundation, everything I've learned, to work hard to do things to better my life, came out of here, so I'll always be indebted here," said Johnson. "I thank God for putting me in that situation because it made me the person I am today."

Other city and county leaders including St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, City of St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner also helped with the giveaway. Firefighters and high school athletes also helped hand out food. Families who received it were grateful for the holiday help.

"I'm happy now. This is my first year doing this and, I'm very happy and thank you so much," said a woman who received the Thanksgiving meal. She explained that she has been in the hospital with her new son who has a respiratory virus and the turkey delivery will take away the stress of putting together a Thanksgiving meal.

+2 
Turkeys delivered to St. Louis homes

The turkeys were given to a number of St. Louis residents, including a woman who just had a new son.

Volunteers planned to give away 3,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving food bags Saturday.

This is the 26th year the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation has spearheaded the event.

Tags

News 4 Anchor/Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.