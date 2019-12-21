BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Lambert St. Louis International Airport was a wave of green Saturday morning.
Over 5,000 military members from Fort Leonard Wood and Scott Air Force base made a pit stop at the airport before they head home to see friends and family.
The service members will kick off their holiday leave with their annual Holiday Block Celebration. An array of food and entertainment was waiting at the terminal for the troops.
