Troopers stop at Lambert Airport

Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood, dance in their seats as they wait for their flights in the USO at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport in the wee hours of the morning, catching flights to go home for the holidays during Holiday Block Leave in St. Louis on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Over 5,000 soldiers will pass through the airport to go home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Lambert St. Louis International Airport was a wave of green Saturday morning. 

Over 5,000 military members from Fort Leonard Wood and Scott Air Force base made a pit stop at the airport before they head home to see friends and family.

The service members will kick off their holiday leave with their annual Holiday Block Celebration. An array of food and entertainment was waiting at the terminal for the troops. 

