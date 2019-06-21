(KMOV.com) – Even though it has been more than two months since Tax Day, many Missourians are still waiting on their state tax refunds.
According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, more than 20,000 refunds are still pending, with another 71,000 requiring manual review.
Refunds delayed more than 45 days accrue interest.
