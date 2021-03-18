ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – JobNewsUSA says thousands of jobs will be up for grabs at a March 25 job fair.
Clarkson Eyecare, FedEx, General Motors, Patriot Group, Procter & Gamble and St. Louis Community College will be among the dozens of employers looking to fill a variety of positions at the event. At the job fair, recruiters and hiring managers will be meeting one-on-one with job seekers.
The event will take place at Orlando’s Event and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event. Masks will be required and hand sanitation stations will be located throughout the venue.
Click here to pre-register and for more information.
