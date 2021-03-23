ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - On Tuesday night, anxious St. Louis residents were hitting refresh on their emails as the city's health department began sending out thousands of invitations for the mega vaccination event at St. Louis County College at Forest Park.

The two-day event on Thursday and Friday will see more than 6,000 vaccinated.

“Planning is always critical,” said Dr. Frederick Echols, the City of St. Louis Health Director.

The city is taking cues from St. Charles County, where people waited hours for a drive-thru event last week, and St. Louis County which has held several large mass vaccination events. The event this week, the first state-run mass vaccination site in the city limits, will be a walk-in event inside the gymnasium at St. Louis Community College at Forest Park.

It is invite only and those invitations for appointments are going out to people pre-registered with the city. The city will prioritize groups 1A, 1B Tiers 1 and 2, but members of Tier 3 could also receive an invite, including educators and utility workers. The city health department urges everyone to respond quickly to the emails and texts, and to follow the directions to ensure a smooth event.

“We plan for 125-250 [people] per hour, so we set aside time blocks and we ask individuals to arrive no sooner than 15 minutes from your time block, this helps us with crowd control,’ said Dr. Echols.

The city is focusing on city residents and there are more than 70,000 on the list, with several thousand registered in the last 24 hours. They are working to clear the list of people who have been previously invited and vaccinated. Dr. Echols also says they will be calling some people who might have limited or no access to the internet or smart phones.

