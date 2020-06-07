ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon to protest police brutality.
The crowd gathered at St. Louis City Hall. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 showed marchers make their way to St. Louis police headquarters. Many came out with children on a hot, humid Sunday.
Marcher Cindy McCarrell attended with her boyfriend and her two children. She said she wanted them to teach them a lesson not yet written in the history books.
“Our kids are biracial as well, so we feel like it is really important for them to know that their lives matter, and everybody’s life matters,” said McCarrell.
The protest could be heard for blocks, but remained peaceful. There was a moment of silence and kneeling as protesters approached police headquarters.
Most participants were wearing masks, and others were handing out masks.
