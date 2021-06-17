ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- South City residents say it didn’t take long for their air conditioned homes to heat up. A power outage left thousands without power near the Princeton Heights neighborhood.
Tracee Terry says she was in the middle of cooking dinner around 4 p.m. when her power went out. “It went quick to 84 degrees when the power went off,” said Terry.
South City residents say the outage is concerning as we enter into a weekend of triple digit highs. Ameren Missouri isn’t saying if the power outage was heat related but said it was a result of equipment damage.
Ameren Illinois said they plan to have extra employees on staff over the next couple of days to monitor the heat and the possibility of severe weather. Ameren Missouri has not stated if they plan on doing the same.
