ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The streets of downtown St. Louis were busy Saturday morning as thousands gathered for the 2020 St. Louis Women's March.

The march made its way down Market Street to the St. Louis Arch grounds.

Thousands march for women's rights in 4th Annual Women's March in downtown St. Louis

The theme of this year's march was 'Be Counted' with the focus on getting out to vote in this year's November election.

Reports indicate marches were scheduled Saturday in more than 180 cities.

Officials say more than 15,000 participants gathered at last year's march. 

