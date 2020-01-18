ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The streets of downtown St. Louis were busy Saturday morning as thousands gathered for the 2020 St. Louis Women's March.
The march made its way down Market Street to the St. Louis Arch grounds.
The theme of this year's march was 'Be Counted' with the focus on getting out to vote in this year's November election.
Reports indicate marches were scheduled Saturday in more than 180 cities.
Officials say more than 15,000 participants gathered at last year's march.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.