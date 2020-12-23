EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- More than 10,000 people were without power in the Eureka area Wednesday evening.
Mayor of Eureka Sean Flower said a failure at the substation at Highway 109 and AB in Wildwood is what caused the outage. The mayor said the outage spread from Wildwood to Eureka and Pacific.
According to Ameren, a little more than 10,000 people in the area were without power at around 6 p.m. The number went down to 4,000 at around 8 p.m.
Most power was restored by 9:15 p.m.
