ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people were vaccinated in north St. Louis County Saturday, marking the county's second mass vaccination event.

“I had a 3:30 appointment. I showed up early. I walked in, filled out the forms. The shot took maybe three minutes or so and then I waited 15 until I could leave," said Chantal Casey, who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The event, which ran from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m., was held at the North County Recreation Complex and was by appointment only.

“By the grace of God I got a registration appointment so pretty fortunate,” said Courtney Hinton, who received the vaccine Saturday.

Hinton received the second dose of the Pfizer shot. “I’m Euphoric, like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders," she said.

2,300 doses of the vaccine were available at the event. 2,000 of the doses were the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The other 300 doses were Pfizer.

Saturday's event marked one of the first big events where the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine was available. About 35 members of the Missouri National Guard helped with the event.

“This is a very unique mission for all of us," said Master Sergeant Canaan Bartley with the Missouri Air National Guard.

The Missouri National Guard's job included assisting with traffic and make sure people had an appointment.

“If we find out unfortunately they don’t have an appointment, we just go ahead and turn them around, refer them to the health department or the state website so they can register," Bartley said.

For those like Casey, who did have an appointment, this marks a moment of relief after weeks of waiting.

“I feel good, I can go home. It’s done, over. I don’t have to come back," Casey said.

The next mass vaccine even in St. Louis County is at UMSL on Saturday, March 13th. Two days later on the 15th, the next tier of eligibility opens up to people including teachers, childcare workers, and grocery store employees.