KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A few thousand people gathered at North Kirkwood Middle School Saturday morning ahead of a peaceful protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd.
The sidewalk peace walk, organized by several teachers within the Kirkwood School District, aimed at bringing awareness, visibility and action to racism and acts of police brutality.
“I think our students need to see us stand up and speak up and to let them know that this is not something we tolerate, we condone, and to understand we want or schools to be a safe place," said Dr. Shonda Ambers-Phillips.
Ambers-Phillips said the peaceful protest sets an example for students within the district. In the past, she said students have organized peaceful demonstrations. This time around, a group of teachers did so in less than a week's time.
“It’s about action, that’s what we want," said Roberta McWoods. "We’ve seen this over and over again but today is about action.”
Both women said protests don't happen often in Kirkwood, so the sight of a few thousand people walking down Manchester Road is sure to turn a few heads.
“I think it’s really important the white community understands this is not their movement, it is the black community’s movement but they need our support," said community member Holly Karker said. "It's our turn to step out of the spotlight and encourage them to have a louder voice."
Beth Venturella, has only been working within the district for two years, but said she's encouraged by the support shown by district officials of Saturday's march.
“I think it’s just important that my kids get to see this and the community sees us out here, that no matter our color, no matter where we come from, it’s important we’re here and we’re paying attention to what’s going on and we’re trying to make the world a better place for these guys growing up," she said.
