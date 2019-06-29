ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people attended this year's PrideFest and the Grand Pride Parade in downtown St. Louis.
The LGBTQ+ community is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the liberation movement at the New York landmark Stonewall Inn. In St. Louis, organizers of PrideFest are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the festival this year.
READ: Grand Marshal withdraws from St. Louis' PrideFest parade after uniformed officers allowed to march
PrideFest festivities started at 11 a.m. on Saturday with dozens of entertainment acts on two stages on the Soldiers Memorial grounds. The festival ended at 7 p.m.
The festival is free to attend but organizers are accepting a $5 donation.
READ: In reversal, uniformed police officers now allowed to march in St. Louis pride parade
The parade will kick off at noon on Sunday with the theme 'Millions of Moments.' The Arch will be the background of the parade on Market Street, as participants march from 10th Street to 17th.
Almost 300,000 people attended PrideFest in 2018.
You can find more information at pridestl.org.
