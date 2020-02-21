ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Thousands of people are expected to celebrate Mardi Gras in Soulard this weekend.
The fun starts with The Bud Light Grand Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. The parade will run from Busch Stadium and end at the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. Click here to view the parade route.
The theme of this year’s celebration is the Blues.
Police said safety is a priority for the event, which is why they plan to have 500 officers on hand.
“We’ll have a significant presence here,” said St. Louis Police Department Capt. Ryan Cousins. “We’ll have over 500 police officers, and that includes highway patrol and officers from the county.”
Capt. Cousins told News 4 the officers will be on the lookout for underage drinkers.
In addition, outside alcohol sales will end at 7 p.m. in Soulard. Inside the bars they will stop serving drinks at 11:30 p.m.
People attending the celebration should not bring bottles, cans, backpacks or coolers because they will be confiscated at all checkpoints.
Looking for more details about the Soulard Mardi Gras festivities? Click here.
