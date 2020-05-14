ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Help is pouring in for an organization helping critical crisis services for children and families.
The annual May Day Parade on May 17 is the largest program fundraiser for Annie Malone Children and Family Services but was cancelled as the city remains under a stay-at-home order.
St. Louisians have banded together collecting thousands in just hours for Annie Malone.
Annie Malone - one of the longest serving social agencies in the area was forced to cancel the parade, snatching their largest fundraiser of the year.
“We stepped up to the plate as a Bold Moves family and we said you know what we have to do something and we got on a conference call. A bunch of leaders who never even talked to each other,” said Koran Bolden, president of Bold Moves.
Bolden, a motivational speaker and president of Bold Moves worldwide, saw the need.
All the money will be used to help the vulnerable, hundreds of families and children with mental and behavioral health issues.
“We're so shocked. It’s because we know what people are going though, how many business were affected, how many people, households were affected by this pandemic and to know that people are still willing to give our of their heart,” said Vanessa Townsend, CEO of Red Hat Management.
Hundreds of people have donated and they're looking to pass the 50 thousand mark by Sunday.
You can donate to the organization here or mail donations to Annie Malone Children and Family Services, 2612 Annie Malone Drive St. Louis, Mo 63113.
