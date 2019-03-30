ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Thousands of people gave their lungs the ultimate workout this morning in order to raise money to fight lung disease.
One at a time, climbers took the challenge up the winding staircase of the Metropolitan Square One Building, getting cheers and water along the way.
The clang of the cowbell may have helped these climbers take one more step up but it's not what brought them to this stairwell in the first place.
Dorthy Scroggins runs for her mom, who died of lung cancer in 2017.
“Ever since then, well when she was first diagnosed, was when I first started climbing and every year I climb in honor of her,” Scroggins said.
John Wilmas runs for his dad, wife and friends.
“My dad passed away from COPD a couple years ago, my wife has severe asthma, a lot of my friends do too, so I climb for them,” Wilmas said.
More than 1300 participants out of breath for a good cause.
The reason this race is held in the Metropolitan Square One Building is because it's the tallest building in st. Louis. Participants will climb 40 floors, which is 856 stairs.
The Fight for Air Climb raises money for the American Lung Association who researches ways to fight lung disease and improve air quality.
The climbers passed posters dedicated to all the people they are climbing for.
“I have one of the posters in the hallway with her name on it and when i pass by it was a little emotional,” Scroggins said.
This is the 11th year of this fundraising climb.
“It's a very challenging feat, but everyone can do it,” Scroggins said. “If you can walk a mile, you can climb 40 floors.”
