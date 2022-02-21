Those who paved the way: Shining a light on two organizations creating opportunities for Black families

ST. LOUIS (KMOVcom) - For centuries, civil rights leaders have fought for equality for black people and those legendary figures of our past have paved the way for today’s leaders.
John Bowman is president of the NAACP St. Louis County, an organization founded in 1909.
“It was founded to ensure social-economic, educational, political and economic equality for all citizens and also to illuminate race hatred in the country. During that time they were also fighting obstacles such as lynchings,” said Bowman.
Over the years, Bowman said there’s been an ongoing need to take on civil rights issues, including discrimination in the workplace and over-policing. As the pandemic continues to pose its own challenges, the group conducts weekly COVID testing pop-up sites. They also provide transportation and address vaccine resistance through various programs.
“There is tremendous distrust of the health care systems and it’s not just the Tuskegee experiment, it is the anti-blackness policies along with the history of deaths of people like Michael Brown, Ahmaud Arbery,” Bowman said.
But they continue to push their efforts including preparing young Black youth through mentorship to step into positions of leadership in their branch and in the community. Bowman said the revolutions are always led by young people so he is embracing that as a bridge-builder.
That mentorship is the same mission of Jack and Jill St. Louis, another national organization founded around the same time in 1938.
“It started with two wonderful mothers, our founders on the front of this book here. One was Louise Trent and the other was Mary Stub Thomas,” said Creshuna Cade, president of Jack and Jill St. Louis.
Cade found out about it through her neighbor, a past national president. She wanted her children to be around other Black kids, learn leadership and the charitable aspect of the organization.
Some of their work includes raising and donating over $10,000 to the Little Bit Foundation, an organization aimed at eliminating barriers that hold a child back from their education. Recently, they’ve also done events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and every other year, advocate for issues setting up panels to speak with local elected officials.
“Yes our children may have opportunities but they need to understand that the opportunities were given to them by someone else,” Cade said.
