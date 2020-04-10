ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For more than a week, News 4 has heard from people about a variety of issues filing for unemployment in both Missouri and Illinois. But Friday, there is more clarity about when that $600 federal supplement might start to pay out.
Like so many others, April Gamache of Imperial is out of work. Her job at Incredible Pizza is gone for now. Getting signed up for unemployment was a battle.
“Every day I call, the line is busy and the hold line is full so it’s been frustrating for myself and my family,” she said.
The good news is her persistence paid off. She’s now signed up, but she still hasn’t received any money, and that’s causing a lot of lingering confusion.
According to the Missouri Department of Labor, the $600 federal supplement is for those eligible for regular unemployment. The state expects the payments as early as the week of April 12th and it will be retroactive for claims filed on or after March 29th. By all accounts, Gamache should qualify.
But what about the self-employed? According to the state, those individuals may file claims online, but it’s more complex and the system is in the process of being updated to reflect the recent change in federal law. Essentially, those individuals are being told to hang tight. For people like Gamache and so many others, the money is needed now.
“The regular unemployment- I haven’t received it yet. $320 is the max you can get in Missouri,” she said. “With that money I would be scraping by and not able to pay my bills. Coming from full time to that, no, it’s not going to make the difference, so you need the supplement.”
If you can’t get through on the phone, or online, email esuicliams@Labor.Mo.Gov. Include your name and phone number, though the department’s director says it might take a few days to get back to you.
