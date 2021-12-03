Those lights you saw in the sky Friday night were not aliens

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Did you see strange lights in the sky Friday night?
News 4 got calls from people from both sides of the river - from New Baden, Illinois to Sainte Genevieve in Missouri - asking what the lights were. Several people said they've never seen anything like that before.
The lights were some of SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites. SpaceX went to twitter saying they launched 48 satellites. In total, the mission put more than 1,800 Starlinks into space with more expected to come. The goal is to provide high speed internet access across the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.