ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- According to a new Washington University study, people with weakened immune systems still develop antibodies after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
The COVID-19 vaccine elicits antibodies in 90 percent taking immunosuppressants.
“The data is starting to really show how well these vaccines even against Delta even in the immunosuppressed, so reasons for not getting vaccinated are starting to lose a great deal of momentum,” said Dr. Alfred Kim, an assistant professor of medicine who treats patients with autoimmune conditions at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.
The COVID-19 vaccination elicited antibody responses in nearly nine out of 10 people with weakened immune systems, but their responses were only about one-third as strong as those mounted by healthy people.
Vaccines triggered antibody responses in nearly 90 percent of those with weakened immune systems. while their responses weren't as strong as healthy people, researchers believe it's still positive news, since it's unclear just how many antibodies are needed to fight off severe COVID-19 infections.
