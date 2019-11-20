BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Belleville woman is warning others after she says a mailman threw a package onto her front porch two days in a row.
Carrie Henry says she was at work Monday when her motion-detecting camera recorded her mailman throwing a package onto the porch.
“He did not set one foot onto my porch and threw the packages across the porch,” said Henry.
Frustrated, Henry filed an online complaint and got an automated response, but she then filed another complaint after the mailman was caught on camera doing the same thing the next day.
Henry says she called and emailed the Post Office trying to get answers. An hour later, she says she got a call from the delivery manager saying they spoke with that mail carrier what took place will not happen again.
“Those could have been breakable items,” Henry said.
Such complaints can also be filed by going to the inspector general’s website. The inspector general handles more serious complaints, such as employee misconduct
