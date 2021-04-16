MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Country music star Thomas Rhett will be appearing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on October 2.

The stop in St. Louis is part of his Center Point Road Tour, which starts on August 13. The tour features Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett. The show is one of several that was rescheduled due to COVID-19.

National touring acts are coming to St. Louis as concert venues prepare for the return of live music While many in the music industry have been out of work for a year, there is optimism in the air as national touring acts begin scheduling shows in St. Louis once again.

Tickets to the originally scheduled concert will be honored. Remaining tickets will go on sale April 23 at 10:00 a.m. at LiveNation.com.