ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Thomas Bruce has pleaded to multiple charges in the 2018 Catholic Supply store attack.

Bruce was charged with first-degree murder, sodomy, kidnapping and other crimes in relation to the Nov. 19, 2018 attack at the Catholic Supply store in West County. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When Bruce entered Judge Joseph S. Dueker’s courtroom Friday afternoon, he was shackled at the hands and feet. The 56-year-old was wearing a light brown prison jumpsuit, glasses and a white face mask. After the judge entered the courtroom, Bruce’s attorney, Mary Fox, stated that her client would like to withdraw his guilty plea and would like to plead guilty to several charges.

The prosecution team, led by St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell, told the judge they had agreed to a plea deal with Bruce. Judge Dueker asked Bruce, the prosecution and defense teams to approach his bench, where he asked Bruce a series of questions regarding his competence and understanding of the plea deal. While he did admit to being diagnosed with depression that “most recently slid towards bipolar” disease he said he had not missed any medication and understood what he was pleading guilty to.

Judge Dueker sentenced Bruce on every charge he pleaded guilty to, including first-degree murder, kidnapping and sodomy. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jury selection in the trial was slated to begin next week.

State’s case against Bruce

During the hearing, Bell outlined the state’s evidence in the case against Bruce. He stated that on Nov. 19 Bruce entered the Catholic Supply store at 14069 Manchester Road and pretended to shop. He brought items to the cash register, then went outside and brought a gun back inside. He then ordered two store employees and a shopper, Jamie Schmidt, to the bathroom, where he forced them to undress and perform sexual acts on him. When Schmidt, 53, refused, he shot her in the head.

Bell stated Bruce’s fingerprints were lifted off several items he brought to the cash register, including a box of Christmas cards. In addition, the state said they had ballistic and DNA evidence against Bruce.

After the incident, police went door-to-door in the area searching for a suspect. Bruce was arrested on Nov. 21, 2018 at his Imperial home, which was 23 miles away from the Catholic Supply store.

