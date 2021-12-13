'This will not be tolerated!': St. Charles County police on the lookout for looters after tornado

St. Charles County couple shelter in basement while tornado rips away home near Defiance A St. Charles County man is thankful he and his wife are safe after an EF-3 tornado destroyed his home near Defiance Friday night.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Many residents in St. Charles County are still recovering after a tornado ripped through the area Friday night. Although the community is pulling together to support each other, local police are on the lookout for looters.

St. Charles County police said one of their officers saw people trying to steal scrap metal in Defiance. That act will not be tolerated, police emphasized on Facebook.

“As a result, we are maintaining a heavy presence in the area 24 hours a day. Anyone caught looting will be arrested and charged accordingly,” they wrote.

To report suspicious activity, you can call 636-949-3000 or 911.