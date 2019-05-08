ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A couple in the Tower Grove area listed their basement apartment on Airbnb, and it’s causing a number of “Stranger Things” fans to turn their heads.
That’s because the couple have decorated it based off of the popular, 80s-themed Netflix series.
One of the apartment’s owners, Ann, came up with the idea to turn their basement apartment into what looks like a “The Upside Den” when she discovered a tent in the show set up by one of the characters, Eleven, is made from the same sheets as the ones she owns, according to St. Louis Magazine.
The apartment looks like a set piece straight out of the sci-fi horror show, complete with 50 plus VHS tapes on a bookshelf, Christmas lights hung up on the wall, and “Eleven’s” tent for guests to hang out in.
The couple decked out their apartment with other features that are a callback to ‘80s culture, like film posters, furniture and decor.
The listing says the apartment has a separate entrance from the main floor apartment and has its own bathroom. It is also within walking distance of some local restaurants and eateries, and just a few miles from popular St. Louis landmarks like the City Museum, the St. Louis Zoo and Busch Stadium.
Check out the “Stranger Things”-themed listing here!
