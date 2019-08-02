MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Diet fads can be found all over the internet but one local gym is using different ways to help people fight off extra pounds while also saving lives.
"I don't know where I would be with out MMA," Chris Cole said. "Participating in this program might have saved my life."
Cole is a student at Wise Warriors MMA in Maplewood off of Manchester and Sutton. He was at a different place in his life before he met Ray Norris, a personal trainer at Wise Warriors.
"When he started with me he was 400 pounds," Norris said.
Norris has been a personal trainer for the last 20 years.
"I was extremely heavy, I was having problems with my ankles and couldn't walk around very well," Cole said.
Norris worked with Cole, not with your typical treadmill and weights, but rather martial arts.
"Everybody need movement, movement is medicine," Norris said.
The training includes, boxing, cardio and ju jit tzu.
"It's hard to get around, it's hard to be in public, there's a lot of hard things when you're 400 pounds," Cole said.
Cole was hooked after his very first workout.
"In his face you see his happiness," Norris said.
After 2.5 years and a lot of sweat and hard work, Cole lost more than 100 pounds.
"I'm just under 250 pounds," Cole said.
The journey was tough, but Cole said it was all worth it.
"Someone here told me once, whether I think I can or I think I can't, I'm right, and that just kind of stuck with me," Cole said. "I have a lot more energy, self confident, self esteem. Those are the most significant changes I can tell, but they're definitely my favorite two."
