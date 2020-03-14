MICHIGAN (CNN) -- Meet Rae, the golden retriever puppy who has one ear on the top of her head.
An accidental injury at birth left her with only one ear. As she grew, that right ear migrated to the top of her head.
Now she has become a full golden unicorn.
The adorable doggo from Michigan has gained quite the following on Instagram ans her owner posts constant updates.
STOIC PRINCESS 🦄 #oneeardog #unicorndog #dogsofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #raeisearbackwards
