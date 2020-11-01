BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Days into the indoor dining ban in the Metro East, a couple said their restaurant was targeted by thieves. Javier and Stacie Gutierrez own Margaritas Mexican Restaurant in Belleville.
The couple said they’ve poured hours into setting up their outdoor tent with heaters, lights and tables to stay in business. Thursday morning, they came to open the restaurant and found their heater, extension cords and tent lightbulbs stolen.
The couple said replacing the stolen items was extremely difficult. Heaters and tents are sold out or are on backorder in a number of locations and online. Jason Mitchell, assistant manager at Home Brite Ace Hardware said heaters and canopies have been flying off the shelves for over a month.
“Pretty much the minute I get them in, they pretty much go out the door,” Mitchell said. “I’ve had a few times where I’ve had three or four go out at the same time.”
News Four also spoke with a tent rental company in the Metro East. The owner said tents for restaurants and backyard parties are selling quickly.
Stacie Gutierrez said her husband was able to find two replacement heaters on Facebook Marketplace. She’s warning other struggling businesses to keep their items locked up or inside to avoid thieves.
It’s devastating for these guys, they were working trying to make a living and then someone has to take everything that they worked for,” said Stacie Gutierrez.
